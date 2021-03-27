Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 458.7% in March

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a growth of 458.7% from the February 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

