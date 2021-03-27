Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Raised by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up about 3.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Globe Life worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 381,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

