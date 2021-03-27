GoByte Market Cap Reaches $451,778.47 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. GoByte has a total market cap of $451,778.47 and $4,834.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009383 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

