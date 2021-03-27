goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.79 and last traded at $98.79. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get goeasy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

goeasy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.