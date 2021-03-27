Gratia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 396,888 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 396,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Ladder Capital accounts for approximately 4.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 725,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,625. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

