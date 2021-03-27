Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

