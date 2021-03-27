Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

