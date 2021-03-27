Guider (GDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $26,032.37

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $26,032.37 and $471.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

