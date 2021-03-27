Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 17,356.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.