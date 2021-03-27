HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Cap of $10.56 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, HAPI has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $468,622.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.97 or 0.00243644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00058381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00235253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.73 or 0.00868831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031010 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.