Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 279,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,296,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

HRVSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

About Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

