Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Holdings Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

