Head to Head Review: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Echo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 13.85 $61.15 million $1.60 42.32 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

InMode has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 7.09, meaning that its stock price is 609% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InMode and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InMode beats Echo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union. The company has a licensing agreement with Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. to develop, manufacture, distribute, and market devices for skin preparation prior to the application of topical anesthetics or analgesics prior to a range of needle-based medical procedures in North America, the United Kingdom, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and other portions of the European Community. In addition, it has a license agreement with Handok Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop, use, market, import, and sell CGM to medical facilities and individual consumers in South Korea; and a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Medical Technologies Innovation Asia, Ltd to research, develop, manufacture, and use CGM in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

