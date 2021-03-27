Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 6,800 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

