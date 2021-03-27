Headinvest LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

