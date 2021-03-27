Headinvest LLC Invests $242,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 918 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $327.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.