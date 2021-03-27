Headinvest LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

