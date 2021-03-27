Headinvest LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 218,726 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,887,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.