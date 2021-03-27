Headinvest LLC Takes $479,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $241.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

