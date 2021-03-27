HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires New Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,533 shares of company stock valued at $70,939,976. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

