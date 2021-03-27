HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 193,855 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.59% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 1,798,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

