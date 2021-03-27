HN Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 85,861 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

IFF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

