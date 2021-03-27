HN Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,500 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. 161,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.