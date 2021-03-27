HN Saltoro Capital LP Invests $357,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,086. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

