HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 52,500 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. The AES comprises about 0.6% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $17,216,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 5,056,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

