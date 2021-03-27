Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in March

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86. Home Bistro has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.