Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $53,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

PEAK stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $32.06. 2,718,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

