Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 179.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Evergy by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Evergy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

