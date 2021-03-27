Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 28,346 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.43% of STORE Capital worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,400,000 after buying an additional 341,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

