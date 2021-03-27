Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,724 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of Robert Half International worth $28,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 832,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

