Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 508.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUSN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

