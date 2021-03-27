HUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $878.58 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $701.23 million and approximately $878.58 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.96 or 0.00631449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023309 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 699,951,198 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

