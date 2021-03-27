IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 396.3% in March

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 396.3% from the February 28th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IDPUF stock remained flat at $$9.60 on Friday. IDP Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Get IDP Education alerts:

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.