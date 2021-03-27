IG Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th

IG Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. IG Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $10.27 on Friday. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.