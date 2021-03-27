Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares in the company, valued at $105,589,161.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,799,406 shares of company stock worth $195,699,472 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. 464,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.