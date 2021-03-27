Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in March

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 103,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,956. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

