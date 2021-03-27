Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

