InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

