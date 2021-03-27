Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 21,377,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,315,820. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.