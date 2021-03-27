INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $6.45 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $255,767.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00011728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00621406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023326 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

