Insider Buying: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Acquires 16,733 Shares of Stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman bought 16,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $22,087.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

