Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Sells 5,490 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.17 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $692.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

