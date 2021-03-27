Insider Selling: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Sells 4,573 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

