Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $31,340.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,746.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $31,475.53.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

