Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WK opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,844,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

