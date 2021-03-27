Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NSIT traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.67. 421,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,742. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $100.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.