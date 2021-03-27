Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.84

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$145.84 and traded as high as C$154.01. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$153.82, with a volume of 151,371 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$21.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

