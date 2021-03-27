Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.84.

INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

