Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Invitation Homes worth $203,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $31.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

