IOST (IOST) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. IOST has a market cap of $787.89 million and $339.46 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00028454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

